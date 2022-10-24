Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy engage in bidding war

Big spender! Blue Ivy, the eldest daughter of Beyonce and Jay Zaccompanied her parents Wearable Art Gala – and she had her eye on the prize.

Blue Ivy, 10, couldn’t resist bidding more than $80,000 for a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings at the auction on Saturday, October 22. Quinta Brunsonfor her part, shared images while encouraging the elementary school student’s quest for jewelry.

“$80,000, are you going to let her take it?” » Keke Palmer asked the crowd. “$80,000, go once. $80,000, go twice and -. Blue Ivy leapt from her seat, cutting the Nope actress, 29, waving her sign.

The Abbott Elementary School star, 32, shouted after the pre-teen placed her bid. “Blue! She’s so rich,” Brunson joked in his Instagram Story video.

Blue Ivy – who wore a blue suit at the event – ​​was eventually outbid by the founder of Mielle Organics Monica Rodriguezwho paid $105,000 for earrings the 41-year-old “Single Ladies” singer previously owned.

Blue Ivy joined both her parents at the WACO gala in Santa Monica, Calif., which raised money for the WACO Theater Center. His grandmother, Tina Knowles Lawson, is the co-founder of the organization and her mother served as its honorary president. Aunt Solange Knowles and best friends from Beyoncé’s Destiny’s Child, Kelly Rowland and michelle williamsalso helped chair the 1920s-themed event.

While the little one had her parents’ approval to donate to the cause, her mother and father also turned heads during their rare public appearance. Beyoncé stunned in a black and white strapless dress with pink gloves.

Beyoncé and the Roc Nation founder, 52, tied the knot in April 2008, nearly three years before welcoming Blue Ivy. The couple then welcomed twins Sir and Rumi, now 5, in June 2017.

While the dream girls the actress and Jay-Z live a fiercely private life with their little ones, it’s clear that Blue Ivy already has a taste for the fabulous life and the pursuit of music.

“Blue Ivy is so amazing and reminds me so much of Beyoncé,” said the Ivy Park creator’s father, Mathew Knowlessaid exclusively We Weekly in May 2020. “Sir, he just wants his world all to himself. [His twin sister]Rumi, reminds me of Solange.

The record producer, 70, added at the time: “I think we all see [Beyoncé’s musical talents] in [Blue]. Just like I saw in Solange and Beyoncé when they were growing up. They are only about passion because when we live in our passions, we don’t have to work a day in our life. … I just want them to find their passions and put in the work ethic and they’ll be successful.