Beyoncé and Madonna duet on Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)

While his album Renaissance has just risen to the top of record sales in the United States, Beyoncé has unveiled a remixed version of the first extract, Break My Soulcomposed of samples of the hit vogue by Madonna released in 1990!

baptized The Queens Remixthis new version lasting nearly 6 minutes of Break My Soul is the first “real” collaboration between Beyoncé and Madonna, if we dismiss the music video for Bitch I’m Madonna in 2015 which also featured Nicki Minaj, Rita Ora, Chris Rock, Miley Cyrus, Diplo, Katy Perry and several other artists.

While the words of vogue quoted actors from Hollywood’s golden age like Marlon Brando, James Dean, Grace Kelly and Bette Davis, those of Break My Soul (The Queens Remix) are intended as a tribute to black singers such as Aaliyah, Nina Simone, Kelly Rowland, Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack, Janet Jackson, Diana Ross, Grace Jones, Aretha Franklin, Anita Baker, Chloe x Halle, Alicia Keys, Whitney Houston, Rihanna and Nicki Minaj.

Remember that the album Renaissance by Beyoncé was released on July 29. Launched six years later Lemonadethe 40-year-old American star’s seventh solo album features 16 tracks, including Break My Soul created from sampled songs Show Me Love by Robin S (1993) and Explode by Big Freedia (2014).

Thanks to the original version of Break My SoulBeyoncé has also broken a new record by becoming the first female artist in history to have obtained at least 20 number 1 solo in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 and at least 10 others with a group (Destiny’s Child).

For her part, Madonna recently accompanied the American rapper Sauncy Santana on the song Material Gworrllllllll (to listen below) whose title is inspired by the famous success material girl released in 1984. La Madone is also preparing the release of her biopic, which she will direct and write.