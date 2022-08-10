Beyoncé and Madonna thank each other for their “Queens remix”

What do the queens say to each other? Well, in Madonna and Beyoncé’s case, they congratulate each other on their fruitful collaboration. While Queen Bey has just released her album Renaissancethe first single, Break My Soulwas remixed with vogue of the Queen of Pop. The result enchants them to the point that they publicly congratulated themselves for having done so.

Thus, Madonna shared in an Instagram Story the bouquet sent to her by her colleague, and the note she wrote to her. “Thank you, Queen. I am very grateful to you. You have opened so many doors to so many women. You are a masterpiece of genius. Thank you for allowing me to sing on your song and thank you for naming the remix… Full of love forever, B”, can we read on the word which sits in the white flowers.

“From one queen to another”

Madonna praised Beyoncé’s gesture when commenting on her post. ” Thanks !! From one queen to another, I love the remix! “, she dedicated.

The original version of Break My Soul landed Beyoncé her eighth number one top single as a solo artist. vogue was released in 1990 and is the queen of pop’s third biggest hit. The cult clip was directed by David Fincher.