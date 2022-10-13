Beyoncé and Solange’s ups and downs over the years

Sisters and superstars. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and her sister Solange Knowles have always been each other’s best friends – and their biggest fans.

“I’m so happy to interview you because clearly I’m your biggest fan and I’m super proud of you,” the “Sorry” singer said while speaking with her younger sister for Interview magazine in January 2017. “So we’ll start at the beginning. Growing up, you were always drawn to the most interesting fashion, music and art. You were obsessed with Alanis Morissette and Minnie Riperton and mixing prints with your clothes… when you were only 10 years old. You locked yourself in a room with your drums and a record player and wrote songs.

Beyoncé continued, “I remember thinking, ‘My little sister is going to be something super special,’ because you always seemed to know what you wanted.”

The ‘Cranes in the Sky’ singer was equally enthusiastic about their lifelong bond. “You did a great job [as a big sister],” Solange said at the time. “You were the most patient, loving and wonderful sister ever. In the 30 years that we’ve been together, I think we’ve really, like, just stubborn heads…we can count on one hand.

The couple, who have worked together since adolescence – with Solange stepping in to Kelly Rowland on the Destiny’s Child tour in 2000 after the ‘Dilemma’ singer was injured and later worked as the band’s backup dancer – have often overlooked comparisons to each other. “We have the same mother and the same father. We grew up in the same household so we heard the same conversations,” Solange said. The fade in October 2016. “It should come as no surprise that two people who grew up in the same household with the same parents who are very, very aware – like everyone else – of all the inequalities and the pain and suffering of our people right now, would create art that reflects that.

The ‘Losing You’ singer raved about Beyoncé’s Grammy-winning album, Lemonadeexplaining that she is “really proud” of her sister’s accomplishments.

“I’m really proud of my sister and I’m really proud of her track record and her work and always have been,” Solange explained at the time. “As far as I’m concerned, she’s always been an activist from the start of her career and she’s always been very, very black. My sister has always been a voice for black people and black empowerment. And I give my parents so much credit.

The Lion King The star returned the favor in October 2022, when Solange became the first African-American woman to compose a score for New York City Ballet. “My beloved sister, there are no words to express the pride and admiration I have for you. You are a visionary and one of the only ones,” Beyoncé said in a rare Instagram post, alongside photos of her smiling brother. “The piece you have composed is phenomenal. I love you deeply.

The ‘Break My Soul’ musician added, “May I suggest you don’t f*** with my sister.”

Keep scrolling to relive all of the Knowles sisters’ ups and downs over the years: