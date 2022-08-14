Beyoncé and the stars that shine without using their nets

Beyonce She is the queen bee, she keeps her colony together. The famous queenbee of entertainment has a legion of followers around the world, who despite the moments of silence, spent three months without saying anything on social networks, follow her, wait for her and make her go viral when she reappears. At the end of July he released his album renaissance, his seventh studio album and a new one as a solo artist, since the remembered Lemonade in 2016. Immediately it could be heard became the album of a female artist with more streams in a single day so far in 2022 on the Spotify platform and topped the world charts, it reached number 1 in the United States on the Billboard Top 200 as the biggest debut of the year by a woman. That’s not all: It’s his seventh number one debut on the album chart of this count, being the only woman to have all her albums debut in the first place and the star Rolling Stone recently named “the world’s greatest living artist.” All this under a strategy in which he does not expose anything of his life, beyond work, on social networks, and keeps alive an aura of mystery that is so complex to sustain in a world flooded with immediacy, exposure and infoxication (information overload). She incidentally does not follow anyone on her Instagram accounts or on Tik Tok, which she recently opened as Beyoncé. On Twitter, she only follows nine people, including former Destiny’s Child teammates Mariah Carey and her sister Solange.

Beyoncé is not even part of the generation of scroll, the one who reads and reads and spends hours on social networks and much less cares about generating content on a daily basis, since it can go months without a post new. And she’s not the only one Adele, Eminem, Radiohead and Billie Eilish they are stars who only use their Instagram accounts from time to time and above all to show their work, they do not interact with anyone. There are others like Brad Pitt or Jennifer Lawrence who don’t even have an account, and the truth is, they don’t need one: their fame goes beyond telling something in a photo. For Omar Mauricio Velásquez, professor in the Creation area at the Faculty of Social Communication at Eafit University, that there are stars without social networks is because “Basically they don’t require them.they are such impressively solid brands that they don’t need them, but, above all, it is given for reasons and arguments that have to do with that respect to what the limit between intimacy and privacy means”. Precisely Beyoncé told Harper’s Bazaar magazine in an interview last year: “Throughout my career I have tried to establish boundaries between my work image and my personal life (…). In this business, much of your life doesn’t belong to you unless you fight for it. so I have fought to protect my sanity and my privacy because my quality of life depends on it. Much of who I am is reserved for the people I love and trust. Those who don’t know me might interpret it as me being elusive, but the reason those people don’t see certain things about me is because my Virgo butt doesn’t want them to see them… It’s not because they don’t exist!” For Velásquez it is clear that there are celebrities who have such a long history that they do not need constant interaction. The same thinks Juan Carlos Monroy Osorio, professor of the department of marketing and innovation of the Eafit University. “It is good to leave as a reflection that these personalities enjoy important recognition, and that their economic activity does not necessarily depend on their degree of exposure”.

Fear or protection? The specialists consulted affirm that there is a very clear message that has to do with the care of privacy. Professor Monroy considers that the message left by these stars who either do not use networks or use them for strictly professional purposes, without following anyone or interacting on them, is more about the need not to cross the limits of privacy if has a clear strategy. Velásquez adds that it also has to do with vanity, fear of being judged and above all the care that, in one way or another, is acquired when one prefers not to be involved in a particular dispute. But in general, the different personalities, artists, intellectuals, among many others, who are not found in social media, have two characteristics: the appreciation of privacy and exposure to the media from other channels. “The fact that they do not have their own profile does not mean that their presence is not found on social networks.” It is what in marketing is called “owned channels and earned channels”. The own, explains Professor Monroy, are those that are controlled by the brand (in this case, people), such as own profiles and official websites. The earned ones are those where the brand, the people, have a presence, but are not controlled by them, it is organic: the profiles that the followers create to share content about their favorite star come in, “but it is managed by another unrelated some”. It’s easy for you to enter Instagram to look for Brad Pitt’s account and can’t find it because it does not have, but about 50 created by fans appear.