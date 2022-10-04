Beyoncé and Tiffany & Co. bring Studio 54 back to life in a beautiful clip
At the time of the release of his excellent seventh studio album Renaissancelast July, Beyoncé had not released a clip. The one who is known for the importance she attaches to the visual aspect of her music had declared in a press release that she wanted to give her fans the possibility “of a vast listening journey”. She thus wanted those who were going to discover the object to be first of all listeners and not spectators, thus benefiting from each element of the careful production of the disc. The bet turned out to be wise since Renaissancecut for the dancefloor and resurrecting the spirit of house and disco, garnered the most rave reviews of the singer’s career.
But the star, who had released a teaser video of her song I’m That Girl in August 2022, finally decided to put forward the images again. And not in any way. The American jewelry house Tiffany & Co. unveiled this Monday, October 3, a superb video featuring the artist, who is its muse, with Jay-Z, since 2021, against the background of his tube Summer Renaissance. To better highlight the hedonistic side of this extract from the album Renaissancewhich samples Donna Summer, Mark Romanek – the director who has worked with David Bowie, Michael Jackson and Madonna – filmed the star in a clip set reminiscent of the madness of the mythical Studio 54 in New York.
We see Beyoncé wiggle and sing in the middle of an audience of dancers of voguing, adorned with sumptuous jewels. We see in particular an engagement ring of more than 10 carats and a necklace from the line with a brutalist aesthetic HardWear. This impressive piece in yellow gold, which required more than 40 hours of work, is a version specially designed, with the creative participation of the star, for the new campaign of the jeweler and it will be sold in an ultra limited edition.
The video for “Love Yourself in Love with Summer Renaissance” (2022) by Beyoncé and Tiffany & Co.
This video which celebrates self-confidence, love and difference is part of the jeweler’s new campaign titled “Lose Yourself in Love”, which comes in a series of glamorous images by Mason Poole. These photos are accompanied by the launch of a social program in favor of inclusivity, Tiffany Atrium including many initiatives.
In collaboration with Jay-Z and Beyoncé, the jewelry house will fund scholarships. Until 2024, art students at historically black American universities (HBCU for “Historically Black Colleges and Universities”) will be able to benefit from aid. A total of two million dollars will be invested under this platform called the “About Love Scholarship Program.” Enough to further establish the power couple of artists as strong links in philanthropy, such as art and pop culture.