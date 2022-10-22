Beyoncé and Tiffany & Co. bring Studio 54 back to life in a beautiful clip

At the time of the release of his excellent seventh studio album Renaissancelast July, Beyoncé had not released a clip. The one who is known for the importance she attaches to the visual aspect of her music had declared in a press release that she wanted to give her fans the possibility “of a vast listening journey”. She thus wanted those who were going to discover the object to be first of all listeners and not spectators, thus benefiting from each element of the careful production of the disc. The bet turned out to be wise since Renaissancecut for the dancefloor and resurrecting the spirit of house and disco, garnered the most rave reviews of the singer’s career.

But the star, who had released a teaser video of her song I’m That Girl in August 2022, finally decided to put forward the images again. And not in any way. The American jewelry house Tiffany & Co. unveiled this Monday, October 3, a superb video featuring the artist, who is its muse, with Jay-Z, since 2021, against the background of his tube Summer Renaissance. To better highlight the hedonistic side of this extract from the album Renaissancewhich samples Donna Summer, Mark Romanek – the director who has worked with David Bowie, Michael Jackson and Madonna – filmed the star in a clip set reminiscent of the madness of the mythical Studio 54 in New York.

We see Beyoncé wiggle and sing in the middle of an audience of dancers of voguing, adorned with sumptuous jewels. We see in particular an engagement ring of more than 10 carats and a necklace from the line with a brutalist aesthetic HardWear. This impressive piece in yellow gold, which required more than 40 hours of work, is a version specially designed, with the creative participation of the star, for the new campaign of the jeweler and it will be sold in an ultra limited edition.