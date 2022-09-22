Beyonce, Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp, among the “relatives” of Queen Elizabeth II who did not attend her funeral

Queen Elizabeth II He died on September 8, and for ten days a rigorous mourning was carried out, according to the “Operation London Bridge”. Thousands of people came last Monday to westminster abbey to say goodbye to the deceased monarch, where also Political leaders, members of the royal houses, representatives of the Commonwealth and celebrities attended. Yes ok the mother of King Carlos III had a friendship with several figures in the entertainment world, there are some celebrities who, being relatives, did not attend the state funeral.

As revealed by the site Synopsis and The Country, Tom Hanks is one of Queen Elizabeth II’s distant cousins. who did not attend the state funeral. According to the press, the actor is a relative of the monarch through the king john iand as extra data it can boast of ancestors as illustrious as Abraham Lincoln. Johnny Depp is also related to Isabel IIby the king edward iii in 20th grade. A branch of the lineage of american artistThey are descendants of aristocrats William Gascoigne and his wife Margaret Percywho were born in the county of Yorkshire (England)in the fifteenth century.

They are several celebrities who are related to the late monarch. Hugh grant is related to the first King of the Tudors, Henry VII, father of Henry VIII and grandfather of Elizabeth I. In his lineage also appears the presence of James IV of Scotland. For its part, Robert Pattinson shares blood with English royalty, as he is a distant cousin of princes william and harryon the father’s side, through the family Pickeringwho lived in the north of England in the early 1500s. His royal blood does not end there, as he is a distant relative of Vlad IIIthe cruel 15th-century emperor who inspired bram stoker to write “Count Dracula” in 1897.

Among actresses who are related to Queen Elizabeth IIwe also find Hilary Duff. Lizzie McGuire’s leading lady it is related to the british royal family through one of his ancestors, the army officer Alexander Spotwood, the tenth great-great-grandson of the rHey Edward III. In summary, the artist she is the eighteenth cousin of the deceased monarchand is also related to Catherine Carey, one of the maids Queen Elizabeth I and illegitimate daughter of Mary Boleyn and King Henry VIII.

Angelina Jolie’s relationship with the British Royal Family comes from his mother’s side, and reaches up to King Philip II of France, son of Louis VII, who reigned in the twelfth century. According to the international press, Brad Pitt’s ex She is also a distant cousin of Isabel IIfor its connection with the royal blood of the Old continent. For its part, Beyonce would be the twelfth cousin of the late monarch, since one of his ancestors was King Henry II, therefore his daughter Blue Ivy would be cousin in 23rd of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

These are the celebrities who did attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II:

This Monday, September 19, took place the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Various political leaders, members of the royal houses of other countries, representatives of the Commonwealth, and even celebrities attended one of the most important historical events in the United Kingdom and the world.

Isabel II he had many friends and acquaintances in show business. As he revealed Daily Mailone of the celebrities who attended the funeral service of the deceased monarch it was Bear Gryll’s, a television host known for starring in various survival shows. In addition, among the 2,000 guests at the queen’s funeral could see Sir David Attenborough, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tilda Swinton, Serena Williams, Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney, and David and Victoria Beckham.

Meanwhile, other celebrities chose to say goodbye to the queen through their social networks. Millie Bobby Brown, Cesc Fabregas, Ricky Martin, Nicole Kidman, Mick Jagger and Donatella Versace they published heartfelt messages for the monarchin your accounts Instagram.

