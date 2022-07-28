Beyoncé angry: why she wants France

The (long-awaited) release of Renaissance is scheduled for Friday, July 29. But problem: Beyoncé’s 7th album leaked on the internet the day before, due to a supermarket error in France.

Beyoncé fans have carefully marked the date in their calendars. On the night of this Thursday to Friday July 29, his new album Renaissance will be available on streaming platforms. But the well-established communication plan of the ex-Destiny’s Child came to an end, a few hours before the official release of his 7th solo album. Titles, with download links, were relayed on Twitter. According to some tweeters, the files were obtained because of early album shelving in certain stores in Europe, and in particular in France, in Leclerc supermarkets.

As BFMTV reports, photos from the album Renaissance, between the fingers of customers, are visible on social networks. However, many netizens called for patienceasking fans of the American star not to listen to the “leaked” songs before the official time, out of respect for the work undertaken. Renaissance comes six years after the release of Lemonade, Queen B’s latest album. The interpreter of Single Ladies shared the cover of her album, where she poses almost naked on a celestial horse. The title break my soulbroadcast legally, also appears in Barack Obama’s traditional summer 2022 playlist.

Ladies and gentlemen, The album of #Beyonce “Renaissance” was placed on sale in France before its official release which caused the leak ‼️ 🤦🏾 ♂️ pic.twitter.com/Xuh4lHpJGl —Caribbean News (@BatManNews420) July 28, 2022

>> PHOTOS – Beyoncé and Jay-Z: back on their love story despite the scandals

The most influential artist of his generation

Apart from these few sounds and images, Beyoncé has kept absolute secrecy around her album Renaissance. This isn’t the first time Jay-Z’s wife has used surprise as a selling pointlike the release of the album Beyonce in 2013, without prior announcement. An absolute icon of pop, with more than 35 million albums sold worldwide, the American singer is one of most influential artists of his generation and of the history of music in general.

Article written with the collaboration of 6Medias

Photo credits: Backgrid UK/ Bestimage