Beyoncé announces her return with the project “Renaissance”

The diva has only changed her descriptions on her Instagram and Twitter profiles, where it now reads: “act i – RENAISSANCE – 7.29”, which suggests a return on July 29 for the first part of a more global project. The Youtube, Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal platforms also made the announcement on Twitter.

MUSIC – One date, one word, and the pop planet is on fire. Six years after her last album, the American singer Beyoncé is back for a new project called “rebirth”, as her messages on social networks suggest this Thursday, June 16.

While details haven’t been shared, it’s likely the singer’s seventh album in her career and the first since 2016 and Lemonade. In any case, Beyoncé had declared to Harper’s Bazaar last August that she had been working in the studio for a year and a half, arousing the hopes of the “BeyHive”, those unconditional fans of the star.

Rate R&B reports that this new album features 16 tracks. According to the Sun, Beyoncé “wrote all the tracks during the pandemic, when she was desperate and desperate to be on stage and with her fans.” The same source specifies that “this album and the promotion will be the most interactive since the beginning of her career, because she wants to go to the fans”.

The only other small clues are on its website, where a black page welcomes visitors. In the “store” tab, it is possible to pre-order for 39.99 dollars a “renaissance box” including a T-Shirt, a CD and a box including posters and a small photo booklet. To learn more about Act 1 of the project, we will have to wait until July 29.

See also also on the Huffpost: For the release of “Cullinan”, Dadju ignites Châtelet les Halles