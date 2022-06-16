Beyoncé announces the release date of her new album, “Renaissance”

Beyoncé’s latest solo album, Lemonade, was released in 2016 and the wait for fans will soon come to an end! The singer announced the upcoming release of her new opus with these words “Act 1, RENAISSANCE” on her social networks. In the process, all online music streaming or sales sites, from Spotify to Tidal via Apple Music, offered their users to pre-order the disc.

With this announcement also came the release date of Renaissance : next July 29, so barely a month and a half from now! And if we are to believe Apple Music, the project should consist of 16 titles.

Prolific artist

The fact that Beyoncé wrote “Act 1”, therefore “Premier Acte”, obviously indicates that the star has developed other projects under the emblem Renaissance. Of course, between Lemonade and this seventh album, the singer did not remain inactive, since she gave birth to twins Sir and Rumi in July 2017 and released the following year Everything is Love with her husband Jay-Z, then the soundtrack of Lion King in 2019.

Renaissance in any case, has been in the making for a long time. The interpreter of Crazy in Love already revealed last year that she had started working on new material. “With all the isolation and injustice of the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love and laugh again. I feel a renaissance is emerging, and I want to help nurture that escape in any way I can. I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half,” she told Harper’s Bazaar at the time, already using the term “Renaissance”.