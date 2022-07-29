Beyoncé arrives on TikTok with her entire musical catalog

You cannot view this content because you have refused the cookies associated with content from third parties. If you want to view this content, you can change your choices.

MUSIC – After her return to music, here she is now on TikTok. Beyoncé, who created her account in December 2021, launched on the social network this Thursday, July 14. The star was welcomed in the best way by her fans, as you can see in the video at the top of the article.

In just 24 hours, more than 3.5 million users subscribed to the singer. And two weeks from the release of his next album Renaissance, Queen B did not arrive empty-handed. The interpreter of Single Ladies has made its entire musical catalog accessible. Thus, it will be possible for users to use any title of the artist in their videos.

So far, Beyoncé has only posted one video on her TikTok account. It is a compilation of almost a minute which gathers many fans dancing on his last single released on June 21st, Break My Soul. “Seeing you all wiggle your hips made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love you have shown BREAK MY SOUL !” she captioned the video which has been viewed nearly 5 million times.

