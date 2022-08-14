Beyoncé at the top of sales in the United States, a first for almost 15 years

American superstar Beyoncé rocketed to the top of the US charts with a track from the album Renaissance, a first for the artist for almost 15 years.

It’s his single Break My Soul which climbed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts on Monday. Single Ladies did as well at the end of 2008.

The disc Renaissance, released on July 29, also topped the Billboard album chart. Second best result of the year, behind Harry Styles and his Harry’s House.

This new triumph of the soon to be 41-year-old artist was slightly tarnished by a controversy on social networks last week: Beyoncé will have to re-record the title Heated after criticism over a slang word considered an insult to people with motor disabilities.

“Queen” Beyoncé sings there “Spazzin’ on that ass, spazzin’ on that ass”.

The English term spaz, derived from the adjective spastic (“spastic”), can be used to make fun of people with cerebral palsy and can be loosely associated with the terms “cretin”, “disturbed” or even “bumbling”. In the United States, the word spaz is infrequent and rather seems to qualify a person who is judged to be “out of control” or who is acting “erratically”.

Musical event of the summer, Beyoncé released her seventh solo album six years after Lemonade, become a classic. Fans (270 million followers on Instagram) found their “Queen B” in full “rebirth” in this 16-track album intended for a world that is starting to party again after the pandemic.