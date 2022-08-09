Entertainment

Beyonce at the top of sales in the United States, a first for almost 15 years

The American superstar Beyonce propelled herself to the top of sales in the United States with a title taken from the album “Renaissance”, a first for the artist for nearly 15 years.

It was his single “Break My Soul” which rose to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts on Monday. The title “Single Ladies” had done as well at the end of 2008.

The disc “Renaissance” released on July 29 is also at the top of the Billboard charts for albums. Second best result of the year, behind Harry Styles and his “Harry’s House”.

This new triumph of the soon to be 41-year-old artist was slightly tarnished by a controversy last week on social networks: Beyonce will have to re-record the title “Heated” after criticism of a slang word considered an insult to the towards people with motor disabilities.

The “queen” Beyonce sings “Spazzin’ on that ass, spazz on that ass”.

The term “spaz” in English, derived from the adjective “spastic” (“spastic”), can be used to make fun of people with cerebral palsy and can be loosely associated with the terms “cretin”, “disturbed” or even “staggered”. In the United States, the word “spaz” is rare and seems rather to describe a person deemed “out of control” or who acts in an “erratic” way.

Musical event of the summer, Beyonce released her seventh solo album six years after “Lemonade”, which became a classic. Fans (270 million subscribers on Instagram) found their “Queen B” in full “Renaissance”, in this 16-track album intended for a world that is starting to party again after the pandemic.

