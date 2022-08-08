Beyoncé breaks all records with her new album “Renaissance”

Full box for Beyoncé with Renaissance. The singer’s new album is not only a success in the charts, but it also and above all allowed her to break a record. With her seventh solo opus ranked number 1 in the Billboard 200 ranking, which lists the most popular albums, the star becomes the first woman to have ranked her first 7 albums at the highest step of the podium!

A feat that does not happen alone, since with 332,000 “album equivalents” sold (the unit used by Billboard to calculate the popularity of an album including streaming), Beyoncé obtained the best start for an album released by a woman in 2022 (the only artist to do better is Harry Styles, with Harry’s Housewhich sold 521,000 copies).

That the beginning

And Renaissance may only be at the start of her ascent: Beyoncé’s latest solo opus, Lemonadehad also exploded the counters, allowing the artist to place the 12 tracks of the album in the Hot 100 ranking of the most listened to tracks (here again, she is the first female artist to have so many tracks in the classification at the same time).

Especially since the future of the project Renaissance is, if we are to believe the star herself, only at the very beginning: the album released on July 29 is indeed subtitled “Act I”, i.e. the first act of what could be a trilogy of albums.

“Creating this album allowed me to dream and escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous at a time when little was happening,” the star explained on her website when the album was released.