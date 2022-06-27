Beyoncé “breaks it” with the cover of her new album ‘Renaissance’ | Instagram

It has taken six years for the queen of R&B he’s back with his new album’renaissance‘, which will present not only her musical evolution from her last album to the present, but also the new skin that Beyoncé has adopted in the decade of life that began in September of last year.

Almost a week ago, on June 21, the African-American singer-songwriter released the first single of sixteen that will make up the new production in its entirety, which is called ‘Break My Soul’, a revealing phrase that serves as the first contact for Bey Hive, a name given to their group of fans, in order to appeal to their curiosity.

The same day Beyonce posted on his official Instagram account the album cover, which had not been revealed to the audience so far. The image handles an aesthetic based on the contrast of black and white, on the left you can see the Texan posing behind textured glass in a black strapless dress.

It seems that the visual elements used will be very similar to those presented in the photo session that Vogue published for its Great Britain edition, where the influence of the last four decades of the last century was deeply linked with the rhythms of ‘break my soul‘.

Just five days after its release, the song and the cover went viral, staying within the trends on social networks such as Twitter. And it is not for less because after his long absence the world was waiting for his wonderful return, waiting for the direction that his career will take.

As the name of the album indicates, this moment signifies the high point of her rebirth on a personal level, bringing a new version of herself with the entrance of the so-called “fourth floor” of life. As she has mentioned for the interview with Vogue, this is the announcement of all the things that have been changing.

Putting it into perspective, no doubt Beyonce experienced a significant change during the two years of confinement that the pandemic caused us to have, serving this time to introspect and rediscover himself in response to all events. Just as the entire society was reinvented by covid, its artists are the reflection of these changes.

Queen B She confessed that the entire album was produced during the pandemic period, since she felt compelled to tell new stories, to show the world how different she is by appealing to old rhythms, almost as if it were contradictory to go back to the past to tell her future.