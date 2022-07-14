Beyoncé breaks the internet again! The singer makes a SOUNDING entrance on TikTok

It is done ! The platform TikTok has just recorded a newcomer and not the least since it is Beyoncé. A news that put the fans of Queen B in all their states.

Blue Ivy’s mother has not landed alone since her entire catalog is now available to users of the video application. They will be able to use all its music as accompaniment sounds for their creations. Songs include his new single, Break My Souland tubes like Halo or Single Ladies.

The star released his first TikTok. It’s a compilation of creative user-generated content inspired by his music and personality. A great way to thank them for supporting her. She also promised that great things were to come. “Thank you so much for all the love you have for BREAK MY SOUL! – Love, B”. Rapper Jay-Z’s wife has already amassed more than 3.3 million followers on TikTok in a single day.

Besides, Break My Soul is the lead single from Beyoncé’s seventh solo studio album, Renaissance, which is set to arrive on July 29. On Instagram, she had shared the cover of this disc: “Creating this album allowed me to dream and find escape in a frightening time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when nothing else was moving”she captioned. “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgement. A place to be free from perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, to release, to feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

By joining TikTok (which she officially joined in December 2021 but hadn’t posted anything since), the interpreter of That’s How You Like It is expanding her already considerable presence on social networks. The 28-time Grammy-winning singer has 268 million subscribers on instagram56 million on Facebook, nearly 25 million subscribers on Youtube and 15.5 million subscribers on Twitter.

Adam Javal-Fauconnier