Beyoncé calls out ‘Right Said Fred’ for claiming she doesn’t have permission to use their song: ‘Erroneous’

After being accused of using the music of a popular British pop band without permission, Beyoncé is hitting back, calling the allegations “erroneous and incredibly derogatory”.

At the 2022 Broad Music Inc Awards in London, core members of ‘Right Said Fred’ Fred and Richard Fairbrass called her arrogant for using their song ‘I’m Too Sexy’ in her recent Renaissance track. “Alien Superstar”.

“Normally the artist approaches us, but Beyoncé didn’t because she’s such an arrogant person,” the couple said. the sun. “She probably thought ‘come get me,’ so we heard about it after the fact, when you did.”

“To use our melody they need our permission, so they send us the demo and we approve it and if so, we get co-writing credit,” they added. “With this Beyoncé thing, there are 22 writers, it’s ridiculous, so we would have about 40 [pence]. We think the reason this is happening is there’s so little money now in actual sales, people like friends, golf partners, engineers, bookers and the guy who brings the coke , they all want a slice.”

Artists such as Drake and Taylor Swift obtained permission from the Fairbrass Brothers before using the song in their works. The brothers, however, are unlikely to challenge Beyoncé in court because she has “much more presence, power and money.”

Beyoncé responded to the allegations on Thursday, saying the brothers gave her permission to use elements of the song.

“Not only was permission granted for its use, but they publicly expressed their gratitude for being on the album,” Beyoncé said in a statement to Electronic News. “For their song, there was no use of sound recording, only composition was used. Permission was requested from their publisher on May 11, 2022 and the publisher approved the use on June 15, 2022. They were paid for the use in August, 2022.”

The pop singer noted that both brothers are credited for the song on the album. Additionally, Beyoncé pointed out that just before the album’s July release, the band tweeted, “Nice to have a writing credit on the new ‘Beyoncé lbum.’ ‘Renaissance’ Credits: Drake, AG Cook, Syd, Right Said Fred, & More.”

