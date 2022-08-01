Beyoncé criticized for using an offensive word in her album “Renaissance”

ROBYN BECK / AFP ROBYN BECK / AFP Beyoncé, here in 2019, has just released her album “Renaissance”.

MUSIC – Beyoncé under fire from critics. Despite a triumphant return on Friday July 30 with his album Renaissanceone of the titles of his album written with rapper Drake was criticized for containing the term “spaz” (“cretin”, in French), very offensive for people with disabilities.

This word, used in the song Heated, stands for spastic diplegia, a form of infantile cerebral palsy, also used to describe someone as stupid in English. These lyrics are “like a slap in the face”reacted on the BBC the activist for people with disabilities Hannan Diviney, who also published a column in The Guardian.

“I’m tired and frustrated that we’re still having this conversation, just after getting a meaningful and progressive response from Lizzo”, she continues on the BBC. A reference to American singer Lizzo, whose song GRRRLS had been criticized for the same reasons.

“Hi Lizzo, my disability, cerebral palsy, is literally categorized as spastic diplegia (where spasticity refers to permanent painful tension in my legs). Spaz’ does not mean ‘freaked’ or ‘crazy’. It is an insult. We are in 2022. We have to do better”, wrote on Twitter Hannah Diviney, directly challenging the star. The latter had modified the lyrics, while ensuring that she had ” never wished to promote contemptuous language”.

Fans call for removal of maligned term

English presenter Nikki Fox, herself with a disability, also expressed her anger on the BBC after the release of Beyoncé’s title: “When you think of how many people worked on this song, and none of them were like, ‘Wait a minute. None were aware of all the hustle and bustle around Lizzo when she used the same word… It’s very disappointing. »

On Twitter, fan posts are also plentiful, as you can see in the tweets below.

“Beyoncé and Drake please remove the word ‘Spaz’ from your song ‘Heated’. It hurts people with disabilities and you should know that. It’s not your word to use. Please show some respect and change it. Thanks. »

“So Beyoncé used the word ‘spaz’ in her new song Heated. It’s like a slap in the face to me, the disability community, and the progress we’ve been trying to make with Lizzo. Guess I’ll keep telling the whole industry to ‘do better’ until the ability slurs disappear from the music. »

“Hey Beyoncé using the word ‘spaz’ or ‘spazzin’ in Heated is not cool! Ask Lizzo! It’s like a slap in the face to the disability community. »

“After the outcry of Lizzo using the word ‘sp@z’, I can’t believe no one on Beyoncé’s team was aware of how hurtful the word is to many within the disability community. . Surely one of Heated’s 11 writers and 10 producers knew? » So far, the RnB star has not responded to criticism.

