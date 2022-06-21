Beyoncé drops new song Break My Soul

Beyoncé unveiled Tuesday at midnight Break My Soulthe first single from his album Renaissance which will be released on July 29! Featuring 16 new songs, the American star’s seventh solo album will come to us six years after the release of Lemonade.

This novelty comes to us just a few days after the announcement of the release of Beyoncé’s new album, which had been the subject of many rumors for several months already. These intensified two weeks ago when the 40-year-old singer’s social media profile and cover photos suddenly disappeared.

Since the release of Lemonade in 2016, Beyoncé launched Homecoming: The Live AlbumThe original band The Lion King: The Giftthe visual album Black Is King as well as the disc Everything Is Love with her husband Jay-Z.

More recently, Beyoncé unveiled the song be alivetaken from the soundtrack of the film King Richard dedicated to tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, as well as their father Richard. The artist has also collaborated on pieces by Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Khaled, Eminem, J. Balvin and Willy William.

In order to make his fans wait until the release of RenaissanceBeyoncé is featured in the latest issue of the magazine’s UK edition vogue of which she is the cover page.