Beyoncé drops surprise EP of “BREAK MY SOUL” remixes

Just one week after the release of her album “RENAISSANCE”, Queen B offers us a collection of four remixes of the single “BREAK MY SOUL”. It includes will.i.am, Terry Hunter, Nita Aviance and Honey Dijon.

While the musical world is barely recovering from the earthquake represented by RENAISSANCEBeyoncé is back on the attack with an EP made up of four remixes of her flagship single, BREAK MY SOUL. The only title that the queen of pop revealed before releasing her long-format, it is again placed in the spotlight, this time completely modified by four artists.

Starting with superstar will.i.am, co-founder of the famous Black Eyed Peas, who delivers a decidedly house remix, also adding afrobeats tones to the pop hit. Then we find a more retro house from DJ and producer Terry Hunter, veteran and figure of the Chicago music scene, who notably remixed Michael and Janet Jackson, just that. The tempo of BREAK MY SOUL is later accelerated by Honey Dijon, another DJ from Chicago, who also worked as a producer on the titles COZY and ALIEN SUPERSTAR of Beyoncé’s new album. This series of reinterpretations concludes with the work of dancer, DJ, percussionist and jazz singer, Nita Aviance, who spreads the hooks of this pop nugget over nine minutes.

A tumultuous album release

This little EP comes after the release of RENAISSANCElast July, Beyoncé’s first solo album since Lemonade, published in 2016. A commercial and critical success already gigantic, which however caused several controversies. The American singer recently changed the lyrics of HEATED because of his use of slang”spazz” (“spazzin on that ass…”). She also deleted from the title ENERGY the sample of Milkshake written by Kelis, after the artist spoke publicly, explaining that she had not been made aware of the use of his music.

An EP which will perhaps be able to soften the recent debates around the album…