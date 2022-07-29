Beyoncé, Dry Cleaning, The Cure… are in the playlist of the week

With, also, Rosalía, Liam Gallagher, the return of US Girls, the dirty kids of Linda Lindas, Sofie Royer or Brian Eno, Khruangbin and Vieux Farka Touré.

Last week of August and a crossover weekend stamped “black” by Bison Futé. The opportunity to update on the single releases of the week with, highlighted, a tendency of the artists who populate this new playlist to want to make their congeners dance.

This is particularly the case of Beyonceincluding the new album, RENAISSANCEbrings together house music and dance culture, or even Rosalia, Charlie XCXand even US Girls (who signs his big comeback here) and the British DC Gore (ex-Little Cub), who all foment in their own way (art pop, synth-pop, hyperpop) a thinking sound to make the shock absorbers of the Peugeot jump around the Saint-Arnoult tollbooth. In another register, Liam Gallagher unveils an EP where live recordings rub shoulders with this improbable cover of Bless You by Lennon, in a register on the edge of neo-soul and futuristic jazz, enough to continue without shade with this extract from the duo’s album DOMi & JD BECK (knighted by Anderson .Paak), in feat. with MacDeMarco.

On the good news side again, the new single from Sofie Royer is a wonder, Dry Cleaning has lost neither the sense of the hook nor the sense of humor, the brats of the Linda Lindas resume the Go-Go’s, Waxahatchee and Jess Williamson make a pair, tallies rekindle the dream-pop/jangle-pop flame and Alex G is still so barred. Finally, Khruangbin and Old Farka Toure took it into their heads to pay tribute to the great Ali Farka Touré, Brian Eno takes us on his monastic wanderings and The Curefrom which we are firmly awaiting a hypothetical new album, provides an old title released on cassette in 1993, Uyea Soundas part of a massive reissue of the album Wish. Good listening !