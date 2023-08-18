Beyoncé eyed Shakira during her Renaissance tour in Florida

American singer Beyoncé, who is currently developing her world tour ‘Renaissance’, winks at Colombian singer Shakira during her performance in Tampa (Florida, USA).

And the thing is that ‘Queen B’ was interpreting her song.love on Top‘ in front of a crowd at Raymond James Stadium, When he suddenly shouted out the Colombian’s name followed by “Shakira, Shakira”, the venue erupted in cheers.

Although it was not confirmed that the Barranquilla performer was at the venue when she was mentioned, Beyoncé kept her eyes on one spot and continued with her performance.

After the recording went viral Rumors of a possible collaboration between the two stars swirled on social networks.Something that wouldn’t stand to reason given the boom in Shakira’s career at this point in time.

It should be noted that this motto was used by Colombians during the song ‘TQG’.Which he accomplished with the help of his compatriot Karol Gee, when he had recently had a break with former football player Gerard Piqué.

After desegregation, Latin artists have been a trend for their music releases and collaborations with other artists.Which has made it to the top of the playlist of the world’s most important digital platform.

His run of success began with the release of monotony, next to Ozuna; After session #53next to the bizarre; tqgWith Karol ji; acrosticwith your children, and empty cup, With manual turizzo.