Beyoncé Fans Quit Work After Hearing Her New Single ‘Break My Soul’

The title is catchy, the clip minimalist and the lyrics impactful. “You will not break my soul (…) I fell in love, I left my job, I will find another goal”: this is how Beyoncé’s new track, released on June 21, begins. The theme of this song is clear: it speaks here of emancipation, rebelling, refocusing on what we really are and detaching ourselves from the shackles of society. A strong text for “Queen B” who had moved away from the stage to focus on herself and her family life, away from the spotlight which visibly wore her out. “I personally struggled with insomnia from touring for more than half my life. Years of wear and tear on my muscles from dancing in heels. Stress on my hair and skin (…) “, she delivered to Harper’s Bazaar in 2021 indicating that she wanted to take care of her health and well-being.

“It was like a sign”

And the message is, it seems, well received by the fans of Beyoncé who took literally the words of “Break My Soul”. It is in The Face magazine that we learn of the Americans who resigned after hearing the song. “It’s hard for me to describe what I felt when I listened to this song”, said Aasir. “It was like a sign. I had been feeling tired and unhappy for a while, and hearing Beyoncé tell me to let go and live authentically, I was like, ‘You know what B, you’re right!’.”

And that’s not the only case: The Face also reports the situation of Giselle who saw in Break My Soul a sign: “My friends saw how tense I was and took me out for a drink. I heard Beyoncé’s song. As soon as I heard him say ‘resign’, I knew he I had to do it. I called my boss in the middle of the bar, with the song playing at the same time, the timing was perfect.” Beyoncé, creator of vocations?