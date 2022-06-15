Beyoncé goes viral after removing her profile pictures from social media

The latest articles by La Rédaction (see everything)

the singer from Texas has always been able to remain discreet about her private and professional life, flaunting her daily life only to promote an album or an upcoming tour.

Is Beyoncé preparing for her big musical comeback? This is the question we can ask ourselves after noticing that the 40-year-old singer has decided to remove her profile photos from all social platforms this Friday, June 10, 2022.

If the canvas is moving, it is precisely because Beyonce Knowles Carter is an artist who has the art of surprising. As a reminder, the mega-star had already used similar strategies to promote the release of these previous successful albums “Four” and “Lemonade” respectively certified gold records.

To answer it, it would be good to turn to the side of the singer’s fans who seem to take pleasure in playing guessing games, predicting the next events of the star (album releases, tour, pregnancy). Even more, by feeding the hypothesis of a comeback of the singer on the front of the stage. In particular by the subtle use of social networks and hastags like the new ♯beyonceisback, very popular on Twitter in this second week of June.

For others, this gesture represents yet another attempt to remain at the top of glory. Nowadays, each artist must rely on an online presence and a certain number of subscribers on the various social platforms to face competition.

The singer who will celebrate her 41st birthday in September will surely soon have some news to communicate to these fans.

By Estelle Bikoi