Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Fresh La Peufra… The summer 2022 hit may be hiding among these artists

MUSIC – A song will be looping for the next few weeks (for your greatest happiness or your greatest despair), and it is probably hiding in this selection

You may not have missed it, but summer is definitely here. Proof : Fort Boyard resumes on Saturday and that is an unmistakable sign. It is therefore plenty of time to think about putting your foot on the brake pedal and think about vacations, long hours of chill, bursts of laughter with friends (when you have them) and those feverish nights to ignite the dance floor… On the summer hit? Yes, you will not cut it.

Whether you like it or not, a song will play on repeat for the next eight weeks, between two TV commercials, in your car radio on the Autoroute du Soleil or on the loudspeakers of your supermarket between the fish and delicatessen sections. Last year, Naps won with love, an ode to travel and a change of scenery. Who to dethrone him?

The unstoppable queens

Summer will be Beyoncé or it won’t. In addition to having created a surprise by announcing her return after six years of absence, the singer signed one of the most outstanding songs of the year with break my soul on June 20. His strength ? House music sounds that give fishing, straight out of the 90’s. But it is above all his message that has not gone unnoticed. In her words, Queen B enjoins to(…) Read more at 20minutes

