Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Prince… Barack Obama unveils his traditional summer playlist

Each year, the former president of the United States shares his musical tastes with his 123 million subscribers on Twitter.

It is now a tradition, every summer, Barack Obama delivers a list of his musical favourites. He just posted it on Twitter on Tuesday, sharing his summer playlist with his more than 123 million subscribers.

“Each year, I look forward to sharing my summer playlist, as your responses introduce me to many new artists – it’s proof that music can truly bring us together,” he wrote.

Hits of the moment and classics

This playlist without big surprises, is peppered with hits of the moment like break my soul of Beyoncé or vibe out of Time, Saoko from Rosalia or Last Last by Burna Boy. There are also Aretha Franklin classics (save me), Nina Simone (Do I move you?) Joe Cocker (Feelin’ Alright), Prince (let’s go crazy), Bruce Springsteen (Dancing in the dark).

Dancing titles like Too Good of Drake and Rihanna rub shoulders with walks like Keep lookingin’ up by Kacey Musgrave, and apple tree bluesby Caamp, or hip hop pieces (Tamagotchi by Omar Apollo diehard by Kendrick Lamar).

The former president of the United States also regularly shares lists of his current readings, and his favorite series and films.

Withdrawn from political life, Barack Obama now devotes himself to entertainment. With his wife Michelle, he produces documentaries and films for Netflix. He has also written a book and signed a series of podcasts for Spotify, with singer Bruce Springsteen.