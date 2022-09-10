Beyoncé: he imitates Denzel Washington who would take over Break My Soul!

Unbelievable ! Comedian Christian King unveiled a great version of Beyonce’s Break My Soul, with the voice of Denzel Washington. The result is amazing! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Beyoncé: a return that leaves you speechless

Beyoncé returns to the front of the stage, to the delight of her fans. She surprised her many fans with a new genre. The song Heated can therefore testify to this.

Many fans were shocked by the use of the word “Spaz”. And for good reason ! This means “spastic”. A word often used to make fun of people with disabilities.

Moreover ! The star is accused of plagiarism on his Energy. It was the singer Kelis who forced her to remove this title from her album. And that’s not all ! Break My Soul also surprised his many followers.

If the song has conquered the whole world, it has not yet been unanimous in France. Some were disappointed to discover this tone which bears little resemblance to it. But whatever ! Since the release of Renaissance, July 29, 2022, everything has been linked for Beyoncé.

We must believe that his audience was tired of waiting so long. His style is nevertheless present and his lyrics committed are still relevant.

Imagine that thanks to Renaissance, Beyoncé did the best female debut of 2022 on the Top Billboard 200. Unbelievable. is not it ! Jay-Z’s wife is now the only female artist to top this ranking. We love !

One thing is certain, his song Break My Soul with Madonna continues to rise to the top of the charts. This Monday, August 8, 2022, he was at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. A great first since 2008.

@iam_cking I had to do it one time for the one time #beyonce #renaissance #breakmysoul ♬ original sound – Christian King

A funny recovery

Despite the criticisms, the Break My Soul sound attracts! Lots of singers have already done their own cover. This is the case of comedian Christian King.

You most certainly know him. He has the habit of making funny imitations. He has just decided to attack that of Beyonce on his TikTok account.

The artist therefore took the voice of the famous actor Denzel Washington. This is how he became known on social networks. He used to imitate the interpreter of Inspector Alonzo Harris in Training Day.

The many fans therefore had an idea of ​​what the voice of the actor would be if he was singing a Beyoncé song. Imitation touches perfection.

The Internet users therefore congratulated him en masse : “it really looks like him, it’s incredible”, “beautiful, I like it a lot”, “you deserve the oscar for best performance”, “I had tears in my eyes”, “I love it too much”

One thing is certain, anyone who has played in Malcolm X, John Q or Flight is at risk ofbe very surprised by this version. We can’t wait to hear his reaction. It is therefore a case to follow on MCE TV.