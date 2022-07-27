Beyoncé: her 5 most iconic music videos

The superstar’s new album, “Renaissance”, will be available Friday, July 29. In the meantime, a look back at five of his most emblematic clips.

Single Ladies

The clip of “Single Ladies»viewed more than 873 million times, is a must. However, many facts are little known to the public! The choreography, edited by Frank gatson Jr. and JaQuel Knightis inspired by a dance performance from 1969. With a touch of modernity!

It took a month and a half for Queen B to master the choreoas reported Cosmopolitan. A hundred women auditioned to dance alongside the star. In order for the choreography to be fluid, the dancers therefore reproduced it in its entirety more than fifty times. If the clip lasts only three minutes and twenty-eight seconds, the shooting lasted between eight and twelve hours, specify our colleagues.

crazy in love

On July 1, 2003, Beyonce formalizes his solo career by unveiling his first single: “Crazy in Love». The horn sequence that introduces the piece was borrowed from the song “Are You My Woman» (Tell Me So) of the group of seventies Tea Chi-Lites. If this recognizable introduction had not initially convinced the singer, this frenzied melody is now go down in history relate our colleagues.

consecrated song of the decade in 2009 by the magazine “Rolling Stones»she has won numerous awards. For the realization of the clip, the couple Beyoncé/Jay-Z brought in maestro Jake Nava. The video features many dance sequences where Beyonce evolves solo or with back dancersand won three awards at MTV Video Music Awards.

ape Shit

Art lovers will love the clip of “Apeshit». Shot secretly in the halls of the Louvre Museum, the video features the couple Beyoncé/Jay-Z in front of many works: the Mona Lisa, The Winged Victory of Samothrace… Accompanied by black dancers and choreographies by Sidi Larbi Cherkaouihere they are masters of the famous Parisian museum for six minutes, reports Beaux-Arts Magazine.

The term “apeshit» is a slang word meaning “furious runaway”, “big frenzy”, or “cable fart”. Beyond aesthetic success, the clip defends the equality of cultures (pop and traditional, white and black) as well as the place of blacks in the history of art.

Training

The clip “Training», Pinned to the title of “better clip of all time”also marked the spirits. The video was released in 2016, and is from “Lemonade», the sixth studio album of Beyonce.

A title where the star proudly honors her Afro origins by pointing out the problems endured by the black community, reports Syma News. The clip depicts abusive police checks.

Déjà vu

On “Already seen”, Beyonce declares his love to Jay Zpresent in the clip. In this video, theex-Destiny’s Child is unleashed in choreography, report Les Inrocks. “A hyper cut editing modeled on the rhythm of the piece accentuating the impression of maximum tension, of acceleration.»

Queen B expresses the madness resulting from an unfulfilled desire for the loved one. disappeared but also the reconquest of oneself so as not to sink, precisely, into this madness. A thought-provoking clip.