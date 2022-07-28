Entertainment

Beyoncé her album would have leaked two days before its release

While “Renaissance” is due out this Friday, marking Beyoncé’s big comeback, this seventh album would have leaked yesterday, forty-eight hours before.

An annoying situation. Officially available tomorrow Friday July 29, Beyoncé’s new album “Renaissance” would have leaked on the networks yesterday. This is reported by Variety magazine which, alerted by numerous messages from Internet users reporting these leaks, would have found on the web “high quality files which certainly sound like the album”.

Leaks that seem to come from Europe, he continues while the newspaper evokes publications showing the cover of the new album of the star. Some publications have also been removed “in response to a request from the copyright holder”, can we read on Twitter.

This isn’t the first time Queen B’s work has been leaked. In 2018, several songs by the star appeared on the Spotify and Apple Music platforms, before being quickly removed.

Fans who support Beyoncé

This situation has largely annoyed Queen B fans, many of whom reacted on the networks yesterday. The latter preferring to wait for D-Day to discover the artist’s seventh album, when they did not wish the worst things to those who have already listened to the disc. A highly anticipated opus since it marks the great return of the ex-Destiny’s child, six years after “Lemonade”.

“Personally, I am waiting for the official release of the album”, “So out of respect for the queen of the world I will patiently wait for the official release of the album”, could we read, among other comments, on Twitter .

There are only a few hours left before we officially discover this new disc, of which the star gave a first glimpse at the end of June, by unveiling the single “Break my soul”. A piece that is also part of Barack Obama’s summer playlist.

