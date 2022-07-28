Beyoncé: her career in 10 dates

After some setbacks with the Girl’s Tyme, success finally arrives for the girls band that has become Destiny’s Child. In 1997, they signed with Columbia Records and then chained successes: Say My Name, Survivor, or Bootylicious.

2003

Alongside her activities with Destiny’s Child, Beyoncé began solo projects, whether musical or cinematographic. It is thanks to one of the films in which she plays – Austin Powers in Goldmember – that she released her first solo single: Work it Out, for the purposes of the soundtrack of the film. In 2003, she released her first solo album, Dangerously in Love. She is then already in a relationship with rapper Jay-Z. In this first album, we find the titles “Crazy in love” and “Baby boy”, which will both rank at the top of the world charts.

2005

It’s the end of Destiny’s Child. After a lot of reshuffles (and lawsuits), the girls leave each other to devote themselves to their solo career, and in passing give a last little spotlight on their biggest hits with the album “Number 1’s”

2006

The year 2006 was very busy for Queen B. She went on to film projects, including The Pink Panther and Dreamgirls, which enabled her to be nominated for the Golden Globes, both for her acting talents and for her songs from the BO. Her film projects held her back so much that she took a long time to release her second album. She finally recorded it in record time – 3 weeks – and B’Day was released in September 2006.

2007

At the 49th Grammy Awards, Beyoncé won the title of International Artist of the Year, making her the first woman to win the award.

2011

After the success of her album I am… Sasha Fierce (a little alias she gives herself when she is on stage), released in 2008 and several roles in the cinema, Beyoncé announces that she is taking a little rest to enjoy life. The young woman has grown up well and announces during an interview that she has “killed” her alias Sasha Fierce, that she “has grown up and no longer needs it” since she is “now the meeting of the two . In 2011, she announced that she was pregnant with her first child. She is still in a relationship with Jay-Z. This announcement will generate a lot of reactions: with 8,868 tweets per second, this announcement breaks the Twitter record for “most tweets recorded per second for a single event”.

2013

On January 21, Beyoncé will sing at the inauguration ceremony of Barack Obama, who is back for a second term as President of the United States. She continues by being the headliner of the half-time of the 47th Superbowl, and breaks a new record: more than 104 million viewers watched her prowess live.

2014

The couple Beyoncé Jay-Z announce that they are embarking on a joint tour of 21 dates. The tour is called On The Run Tour.

2017

In February, when she was nominated in category 9 of the 59th Grammy Awards, she became the most nominated female artist in Grammy history.

2018

Beyoncé is the first black woman to headline the Coachella festival, which will inspire Netflix for a documentary-concert featuring her. At this time, she is the mother of 3 children, including twins born at the end of 2017. She must recover her body in record time, and the documentary shows how painful the path has been. But the performance delivered at Coachella is proof that all his efforts have paid off.

In short, Queen B is an artist who has never had cold feet and has led her career with a masterful hand.

​​