Beyoncé: her favorite beauty cream is less than €10 at Nocibé!

Our favorite stars all have the most enticing beauty secrets. Some of them carefully keep their miracle recipe, for our greatest dismay. While others lose us with their various partnerships, and sometimes their dropshipping, like Maeva Ghennam, often pinned on this subject. That said, often the best beauty tips are the simplest. And Beyoncé proves it to us, with an accessible beauty cream for all budgets. A more well-kept secret, which will give you skin as radiant as that of our beloved diva!

Beyoncé: play the divas with her beauty cream at 9.50 euros!

Beyoncé has more than one trick up her sleeve, but only one night cream! This is therefore a product that is among his favorites. Star of her evening routine, this cream that she coats all over her body costs only 9.50 euros. What to make happy and happy, in short. With this product, available at Nocibé, Beyoncé admitted going to bed “with totally greasy, oily skin” in an interview given to She in 2020. If it’s not very glamorous at the time, this recipe seems to bear fruit when you wake up. A real makeover for Solange’s sister, who we saw alongside Florent Pagny in a photo that had gone around the web last month.

Eucerin’s Aquaphor balm is therefore your ally, especially if your skin is dry or irritated. It helps cracked skin to regenerate and soothes attacks from the sun. You can use it on your body as well as on your face, provided of course you don’t have oily or acne-prone skin. A good way to hydrate your skin, in short, and to offer it what it deserves best. Finally a routine at a lower cost, which does not risk burning our fingers. So, do like Beyoncé and treat yourself to a real Renaissance!