Beyonce: her first TikTok video already exceeds 24 million views

While her new album “Renaissance” will be released on July 29, Beyoncé has also entered TikTok. His first video has already exceeded 24 million views.

Queen B has not finished talking about her. While her new album will be released on Friday July 29, the star has also joined TikTok. If her account was created since December 2021, she launched on the social network with a first video this Thursday, July 14.

In just 24 hours, more than 3.5 million users have subscribed to his account to follow his adventures. Other good news: the interpreter of “Single Ladies” has made its entire musical catalog accessible to users.

@beyonce Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! – Love B —#RENAISSANCE #BREAKMYSOUL BREAK MY SOUL – Beyoncé

Thus, concretely speaking, it will be possible to use any title of the artist in the new videos.

Her first post is a nearly minute-long compilation that brings together videos of the fan dancing to her latest single released on June 21, “Break My Soul.” “Seeing you all wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love you have given to BREAK MY SOUL!” she wrote in the caption. A few hours ago, Queen B released a second video, revealing the cover of the upcoming vinyl.