Beyoncé: her mother makes rare and promising secrets about her granddaughters Blue and Rumi

Like mother, like daughters! Interplanetary star and followed by millions of fans on social networks, Beyonce is also a mom like the others, with a busy family life. In an interview with Oprah Daily, Tina Knowles Lawsonthe mother of Beyoncé, delivered rare secrets about her two granddaughters, Blue and Rumi, 10 and 5 years old respectively. And according to her, the two young girls already seem to have a strong taste for fashion too.

“They’re little fashionistas, and they know exactly what they like and what they don’t. Qwhen Beyoncé made the first samples [de la collection Ivy Park x Adidas]they watched and they like some things and others not […] They really give their opinion on the brand. It’s funny because Rumi loves fashion. She chooses her own clothes”revealed Tina Knowles-Lawson.

Tina Knowles-Lawson: “Rumi reminds me so much of Solange”

Beyonce’s mother notably remembered a scene with Rumi, which brought out a moment of nostalgia in her. “Rumi reminds me so much of Solange when she was little. She wore quirky clothes but she has an amazing sense of style.”she confided.

Close to her granddaughters, Tina Knowles-Lawson never fails to celebrate every major event in their lives. On Blue’s 10th birthday in January, the famous singer’s mother posted a photo on Instagram showing the two of them on a beach at sunset. A shot in which the granddaughter not only sported a superstar look, but also measured almost the same height as her ancestor. Children grow up so fast.