Beyoncé: her mother Tina makes rare secrets about the star’s children

During an interview given to Oprah Daily, Tina Knowles-Lawson, the mother of Beyoncé, made rare secrets about her granddaughters, Blue and Rumi. The opportunity to see that at only 10 and 5 years old, Beyoncé’s two daughters already know what they want. Like mother, like daughters!

Everything Beyoncé touches turns to gold! The star, who has not released a solo album since 2016 and the box of Lemonadeis about to come back in force with Renaissance, a project eagerly awaited by his fans. June 21st, Break My Soul, the first title from his new album, caused a stir in the United States, while a wave of resignations was observed in the country. The lyrics of Queen B’s new hit indeed spoke deeply to some of her fans, who decided to slam the door on this job that didn’t make them happy.

In 2021, Beyoncé confided in herself about overwork from which she had suffered because of her life at a hundred miles an hour. “I personally struggled with insomnia from touring for over half my life. Years of wearing down my muscles from dancing in heels. Stress on my hair and skin from sprays, dyes and the heat of the curling iron, and heavy makeup worn while sweating on stage“, she had explained in the columns of Harper’s Bazaar. Followed by millions of fans on social networks, adored by all, Beyoncé is above all a mother like the others, with a busy family life.

“They know exactly what they like”

During an interview given to Oprah Daily, Tina Knowles-Lawson, the mother of Beyoncé, delivered as rarely on her granddaughters, Blue and Rumi, aged 10 and 5 respectively. “They are little fashionistas, and they know exactly what they like and what they don’t like. When Beyoncé made the first samples [de la collection Ivy Park x Adidas]they watched and they like some things and others not […] They really give their opinion on the brand. It’s funny because Rumi loves fashion. She chooses her own clothes“, explained the mother of the superstar.

Tina Knowles-Lawson also reminisced a hilarious scene between Blue and her little sister, who do not mince their words. “Rumi reminds me so much of Solange when she was little. She wore quirky clothes but she has an amazing sense of style“. Strong heads that definitely walk in the footsteps of their mother!