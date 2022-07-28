Beyoncé: her new album “Renaissance” leaked on Twitter before its release!

Just two days before the release of “Renaissance” scheduled for July 29, 2022, Beyoncé’s album leaked on Twitter.

As Beyoncé’s long-awaited new album is just around the corner, the latter leaked on Twitter. Indeed, links have been posted giving access to all the sounds of Renaissance, and this, only two days before the official release. MCE TV explains everything from A to Z!

Break My Soul is a hit

Since the announcement of his new album, Renaissance, the wait is getting long for Beyoncé fans. And for good reason, the album is only scheduled for July 29, 2022.

Fortunately, the singer has thought of everything to make the most curious wait. In effect, she swung the hit Break My Soul in preview. And one thing is certain, this track was a real hit.

First of all, as soon as it was released, the sound pushed several people to quit their job. And this, because of a single sentence uttered by Queen B.

” I fell in love, I quit my job, I’m going to find a new enginethey make me work way too hard”she sings in Break My Soul.

But that’s not all ! Thanks to this song, Beyoncé made her big return to the Billboard Hot 100. This is something that hadn’t happened to the star since 2016.

In short, the success of Break My Soul shows the expectation of the fans towards this new album. But, for some, the wait will have been shorter than expected.

Ahead, D-2 before the release of Renaissance, the album leaked on Twitter. Links circulated on the platform giving access to all the titles. MCE TV tells you more!

pov: are you waiting for Beyoncé’s album pic.twitter.com/6qwvnfEqXR — Spotify France (@spotifyfrance) July 27, 2022

Beyoncé’s album leaked on Twitter

Since this Wednesday, July 27, 2022, links have been circulating on Twitter giving access to Beyoncé’s new album, Renaissance. And this, while the album is supposed to be released on July 29.

According to several Internet users, this leak is due to the premature sale of the discs in Europe and especially in France. Indeed, several photos showed Beyoncé’s album on the shelves of the Leclerc supermarket.

Michel-Édouard Leclerc, President of the E.Leclerc Centers Strategic Committee, answered questions from BFM TV. He admitted to not having more info on this accidental ray.

Whatever, the fans are very upset. Many of them went to the front on the social network to ask everyone to wait for the official date to listen to the album.

“Beyoncé’s album has leaked but I’m not going to look for it. Sorry, I respect his dedication and ethics too much to listen before Friday”posted a fan. “So out of respect for the queen of the world, I will patiently wait for the official release of the album to listen to it”commented another.

In short, the most dedicated to the work of Beyoncé refrained from listening to the album before the official release. So they intend to stream Renaissance on Spotify or buy the CD on time.

For these, we will therefore have to wait until Friday July 29, 2022 at midnight to listen to Queen B’s new album. Hoping that this leak does not affect the sales of the latter too much.