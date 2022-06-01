Beyoncé: her performance at the Oscars not really live? All information revealed

By Bob Laiponge



– Posted on 30 Apr 2022 at 11:09

Beyoncé opened the 2022 Oscars ceremony. However, her performance would have been organized long before the ceremony. We tell you everything!

Beyoncé is an accomplished artist. The one who had made her debut in the Destiny’s Child has since come a long way. The 2022 Oscars weren’t all about the unexpected slap in the face (although that trumped the rest). The ceremony was opened by Queen Beyoncé herself. She interpreted her title there be alivefrom the film’s soundtrack King Richard. It is also with this title that the singer was named in the category of the best film song. If the live performance was not really possible, it was difficult to guess that the performance had however been recorded well before the ceremony!

Beyoncé was crowned for her title at the Oscars. A consecration for the star. However, she was absent from the red carpet preceding the ceremony. She only joined the room just before the announcement of the nominations in her category. One of Walt Disney Television’s executives had previously revealed that Beyoncé’s performance had been taped. The stated objective was clearly to avoid any live hazard. A successful mission for Beyoncé, probably less for Chris Rock! The singer’s performance was impeccably choreographed, filmed and of course, performed.

Beyoncé leaves nothing to chance

Beyoncé, by recording her performance, ensured optimal success. Despite rumors before the ceremony, indicating a live show, it was not. Difficult, however, to know to what extent and if the star was also informed of his victory even before the ceremony. All the documents recovered by the journalists show that the recording was made a week before the Oscars in a secret place and largely protected. The singer’s team did not react to the revelations around this recording. Eventually, Beyoncé’s performance was praised by the press. A success nevertheless limited in the face of the wave triggered by the slap of Will Smith. Like what, we may be prepared, there can always be the unexpected to change the course of things!