“Beyoncé hits the encrust”, this unlikely photo that resurfaces

It is a Florent Pagny who has found the form that is currently showing! After months of struggling disease, the artist was forced to chain chemotherapy sessions, but it looks like they were effective! The fans are delighted.

The singer announced in January 2022 that he had lung cancer. At 60, he did not hide his concern, without giving up in the face of adversity. ” I have no more hair, no more beard, many more eyebrows. I assume my head even if I will put glasses because of the fall of my eyelashes which really makes me look sick, but the rest, I manage “, he had expressed.

Florent Pagny with Beyoncé? The cliche resurfaces

We can say that after these hair and beard losses, Florent Pagny regained his strength and the hairiness as noted by followers. In addition to the smile and the colors, the interpreter of Know how to love again has that beard that had never left him. The public is pleased to see this look of relief on the face of the singer.

But for the past few days, it’s not health that’s been talked about Florent Pagny ! Indeed, an incredible photo has resurfaced. We see her in the charming company of Beyoncé and her sister Solange, as the sharing Oh ! My Mag! Internet users are incredulous.

At men’donné, if Beyoncé poses with Florent Pagny, she can pose with me. pic.twitter.com/oHcsqwQfsQ — Amaury Cottin (@AmoCtn) October 15, 2013

Florent Pagny pictured with Beyoncé: Internet users can’t believe it

With the career he has been leading for several decades, it is not surprising that Florent Pagny has frequented the crème de la crème of the international music scene. But how could he meet a star like Beyoncé? The Web is wondering!

The photo dates from 2009. Florent Pagny was able to meet Beyoncé during a concert by his younger sister Solange, in concert at La Maroquinerie in the XXth arrondissement of Paris. The photo is talking about her! ” In the unlikely feat category »“ It causes me a mental bug, I need time to integrate this information. But above all, how? Why ? »“ The Multiverse! » we read on Twitter. In any case, the comments are rather cheerful at the sight of this unlikely shot. If the two artists had the idea of collaborate, the public would obviously see no harm in it! Although their careers are not exactly similar, such a surprising duo would not leave French fans indifferent!