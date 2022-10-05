Beyoncé hosted a closing party for Fashion Week in Paris!

Definitely! Beyoncé is the queen of events! She just organized a closing party for Fashion Week in Paris!

Since she is back on the front of the stage, Beyoncé organizes several events. She has just had a closing party for Fashion Week in Paris! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Beyoncé improvises mistress of events

Since she released her new album, Renaissance, Beyoncé hasn’t stopped! She continues to break all records. And she’s not just content with being a hit in the musical world…

The star also improvises as event manager. A few weeks ago, she decided to throw a big party at a mansion in Bel-Air. Eh yes ! For his birthday, everyone had fun from 10:30 p.m. to 3 a.m.

There were very big stars like the Kardashian family. Kim Kardashian, her sister Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and her boyfriend… All were there.

As impressive as it may seem, there was also Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp. The young woman met the rapper Drake, but also Offset. Or Sticky, who was in the same car as Tristan Thompson.

In this list of guests present for Beyoncé, we also find singer Adele with her fiancé Rich Paul. Then Megan Fox and her darling Machine Gun Kelly. And so many more…

But the star does not stop there! In the midst of Fashion Week, she organized a closing party in Paris! This was then organized by Tiffany & Co at the Tokyo Palace.

A breathtaking closing party

For this closing nightBeyoncé made it big. She first managed to bring together several very well-known stars. Like Halsey, Chloe Bailey and Lori Harvey. But also the model Imaan Hammam, Natasha Poly and Cindy Bruna.

And that’s not all ! He there was even Naomie Campbell, Olympic gold medal skier Eileen Gu. Then singer Doja Cat. The list is still long !

It is therefore on her Instagram account that the singer shared her look. She looked very beautiful in her Lena Berisha mini dress. This outfit shone with a thousand lights! And for good reason ! She sported a silver rhinestone ornament.

A dress made of details for the great pleasure of the eyes. The fall of this outfit also looked like a spider web! Pretty fun isn’t it! Beyoncé wore a simple strapless corset. She highlighted her Tiffany & Co jewelry.

A brand with which she proudly collaborates. She even says to herself “Honored to continue the partnership with Tiffany and Co. and explore how beautiful our relationships are, when we truly celebrate the relationship and the importance of love.”

Once again, Beyoncé caused a sensation! Her dress knew how to draw her wasp waist. She also highlighted her beautiful, well-muscled legs. We love !

One thing is certain, his return has never been so sparkling. Its designers have therefore taken up the challenge with flying colors.