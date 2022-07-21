Beyoncé ignites the canvas with the tracklist of her new album!

Beyonce – City of Hope Concert 2018 – Getty

Beyoncé is about to make her fans dance. The star will release his new album “Renaissance” on July 29 and has just unveiled the tracklist, an announcement that has made the web vibrate after a long period of waiting. Among the enigmatic titles of this new album, we find in particular “Church Girl”, or “daughter of the church”, or even “Cuff It”, which means “handcuff him”. One of the songs that has already caused a lot of talk is the title “America has a problem” or “America has a problem”.

The forty star therefore seems to be addressing strong themes in this highly anticipated new disc, including racism and police violence in the United States. As a reminder, Beyoncé has already evoked these themes in her songs in the past, including Formation and many others.

In a post on her social media on June 30, Beyoncé said, “Creating this album opened up a place for me to dream and escape during such a terrible time for the world. It made me feel free and adventurous, at a time when everything was changing so fast”

Here is the tracklist of “Renaissance”:

1. ‘I’m That Girl’

2. ‘Cozy’

3. ‘Alien Superstar’

4. ‘Cuff It’

5. Energy

6. ‘Break My Soul’

7. ‘Church Girl’

8. ‘Plastic Off The Sofa’

9. ‘Virgo’s Groove’

10. ‘Move’

11. ‘Heated’

12. ‘Ethics’

13. ‘All Up in Your Mind’

14. ‘America Has A Problem’

15. ‘Pure/Honey’

16. ‘Summer Renaissance’