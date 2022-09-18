Beyoncé inducted into the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame

At the top of his art, Beyonce continues to chain the exploits. After releasing his seventh album studio Renaissance earlier this year, the singer most winner of the Grammy Awards has just entered the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame, alongside BTS, Simone Biles and Greta Thunberg with an impressive list of music records.

Beyonce joins the Guinness World Records 2023

According to reports, Beyonce landed more than one dozen entries in this year’s book, including the first artist to debut at number one with their first six studio albums and the annual income most students for a singer. Beyonce also topped the world-famous list of most recent Twitter engagements (retweets) for a female musician.

Sharing accolades with husband Jay-Z, Queen Bey and Hov hold the record for “Hollywood’s highest earning couplein 2022, and Beyoncé’s biggest streaming week ever. Last month, Bey took to Instagram to celebrate the arrival of all the songs from her latest album on the Hot 100 Chart.

In view of all her exploits, Beyonce is entering in the Hall of Fame thus joining BTS, Simone Biles and Greta Thunberg already inducted at the Guinness World Record Hall of Fame. Incidentally, Billie Eilish tops the list for “most consecutive Grammy nominations for Record of the Year (Female)” and “youngest person to win the ‘Triple Crown’ of film music awards“.