Beyoncé is back with a new album called “Renaissance”

After several days of activity noticed on social networks, the news has just fallen this Thursday, June 26, 2022. Beyonce will release a new album, the first since Lemonade in 2016. Soberly titled Renaissance, it will be released on July 29. A news that already delights all fans of the American singer!

Beyoncé’s comeback

To complete his comeback, Queen B do things well. As if the announcement of a new album was not enough for her, she hoisted herself as a bonus on the cover of the July issue of British Vogue and immediately flooded her Instagram page with photos from the shoot, captured by Rafael Pavarotti : ultimate proof that she masters the codes of music as well as those of fashion. But also, without a doubt, the art of mystery and staging… On a horse, a motorcycle and then a dance floor, adorned with extraordinary headdresses, an abundance of sequins and all-latex looks, Beyonce shines in all its splendor with humour, quirkiness and assurance. And we can only admit that the crazy energy that emanates from these photographs, bathed in the atmosphere of the clubs of the 80s and 90s as explained by British Vogue, initiates the comeback of the singer in the most beautiful way. .