Beyoncé is back with a new album

After several days of activity on Beyoncé’s official website, TIDAL has officially announced the title and release date of Queen B’s new album.

Queen B is back!

Entitled RENAISSANCE – act ithe streaming service, owned by JAY-Z, has confirmed a release date for July 29, while the Apple Music album page revealed a total of 16 tracks.

RENAISSANCE will be Beyoncé’s first album since her 2016 project, Lemonade. Project that received nine GRAMMY nominations, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year, and walked away with Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Music Video for Training.

Predictably, the internet went into turmoil, with people speculating to find out the details of this next project. For the moment, apart from the name of the album, nothing has been revealed, business to follow so…