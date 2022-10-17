“Beyonce is over, she is almost 40 years old. It’s me now”: this Star Academy candidate is already inflating everyone

The promotion of Star Academy 2022 is finally known! 21 years after the very first season won by Jenifer, the Château de Dammarie-lès-Lys has reopened its doors for 6 weeks of learning and competition. 13 students were presented to the public this Saturday, October 15 and if some are among the darlings of the public, like Anisha who amazed everyone on her cover of I am sick, others are already highly criticized. As Leah which pissed off the web.

Léa, the diva of the StarAc

She was the first student to sing live in Star Academy 2022 : Léa, 24, interpreted the title Listen of Beyoncé in front of the cameras. If her performance was rather convincing, the candidate from Paris irritated more than one Internet user in her portrait. She who calls herself “diva“even stated in her portrait that she”can’t stand authority“. It promises…

Immediately, Internet users attacked Léa on social networks. Especially since (surprise!), She knows the singing teacher Adeline Toniutti well, of which she was a pupil. The first hours in the castle also confirmed the doubts of Internet users about Léa since she cheated in sports class, criticized the production on her performance and would have already had tensions with Carla. Good atmosphere!