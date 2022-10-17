Entertainment

“Beyonce is over, she is almost 40 years old. It’s me now”: this Star Academy candidate is already inflating everyone

Photo of James James1 second ago
0 0 1 minute read

The promotion of Star Academy 2022 is finally known! 21 years after the very first season won by Jenifer, the Château de Dammarie-lès-Lys has reopened its doors for 6 weeks of learning and competition. 13 students were presented to the public this Saturday, October 15 and if some are among the darlings of the public, like Anisha who amazed everyone on her cover of I am sick, others are already highly criticized. As Leah which pissed off the web.

Léa, the diva of the StarAc

She was the first student to sing live in Star Academy 2022 : Léa, 24, interpreted the title Listen of Beyoncé in front of the cameras. If her performance was rather convincing, the candidate from Paris irritated more than one Internet user in her portrait. She who calls herself “diva“even stated in her portrait that she”can’t stand authority“. It promises…

>> star Academy : secret sex at the castle? The unlikely place where the contestants ended up <<

Immediately, Internet users attacked Léa on social networks. Especially since (surprise!), She knows the singing teacher Adeline Toniutti well, of which she was a pupil. The first hours in the castle also confirmed the doubts of Internet users about Léa since she cheated in sports class, criticized the production on her performance and would have already had tensions with Carla. Good atmosphere!

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 second ago
0 0 1 minute read

Related Articles

The incredible mansion that Julia Roberts bought in San Francisco

10 mins ago

Star Academy: dance teacher Yanis Marshall injured during the prime?

11 mins ago

Westbrook determined to improve his shot selection

21 mins ago

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber strike a pose and break the Internet!

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button