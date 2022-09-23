Beyoncé is reportedly booking stadiums for her Renaissance tour

Get ready for a new wave of Renaissance now that rumors of the impending tour of Beyonce are gradually materializing. The singer has been on stage for years. His last set dates back to 2018. We still remember the famous ‘On The Run II Tour‘ with her husband Jay Z.

The Renaissance Tour would be launched very soon

With the new album of the Queen which stormed the international charts, the BeyHive can’t wait to get the dates for his next tour. No confirmation yet, but Page Six turned the gossip mill by reporting the arrival of the Renaissance Tour.

According to the newspaper, Bey & Co have reserved arenas and stadiums to establish the singer’s schedule. Similarly, it is reported that the famous Renaissance Tower should be expected for 2023. A source close to the singer has said that we should receive an official announcement “in the coming weeks“, but for the moment, no official representative has confirmed or denied the rumors.

After Bey’s tour with Hov four years ago, her fans have yet to see her fly solo since her cover of the Training Tour in 2016. All in all, Renaissance Tour is expected to be well received by the public, as Beyonce shared that her number 1 hit album is just the “first part“.