Beyoncé is royal on the cover of “Vogue”… Mick Jagger is recovering well from Covid-19…

June 17, 2022

Ewan McGregor receives homoerotic drawings from Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker

Ewan McGregor has returned to the cult role of Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi. And with the character, the enthusiasm of the fans of Star Wars is also back! The actor plays alongside Hayden Christensen, who plays Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader and apparently fans of the saga imagine them in situations that have nothing to do with the eternal fight between good and evil!

“There’s a lot of homoerotic Obi-Wan/Hayden fan art that gets sent to me from time to time… It’s always a bit of a revelation.” You open the envelope, you think you’re going to have to sign something, and you’re in ‘Oh fuck’ mode,” the actor told QG.

The good news is that the series is not over and that with the last two episodes broadcast on Disney +, the imagination of fans is likely to be increased tenfold!

Beyoncé is royal on the cover of “Vogue”

Mick Jagger is recovering well from covid

Rolling Stones fans are tense, and we can understand them: after Mick Jagger’s heart problems and the death of Charlie Watts, the band’s drummer, last summer, the latest news from the legendary singer was alarming. He has indeed contracted Covid-19. But it would seem that these worries are in vain, since the leaping artist gave his news. And he’s doing very well.

“Thank you all so much for your good wishes and messages over the past few days. I feel much better and can’t wait to get back on stage next week! “, he posted on Instagram.

After having canceled several concerts in the Netherlands and Switzerland, the group must perform on stage next week in Milan. And for now, the concert is maintained!