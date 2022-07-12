Beyoncé IVY PARK adidas IVYTOPIA Release Date

In addition to releasing a new album by the end of July, Beyoncé is set to kick off another chapter of her adidas partnership on July 21.

Titled “IVYTOPIA,” Ms. Knowles-Carter’s latest borrows from most of the past work in her revamped IVY PARK collections. A number of adidas Originals silhouettes are reimagined with vibrant or decorative neon green knit arrangements, while the adidas Superstar is transformed into a mule. Beyoncé’s branding on the lineup is kept to a minimum, with the “IVY PARK” text appearing mostly on the top of multiple pairs’ tongues. Upcoming lifestyle-focused offerings will surely be accompanied by dozens of apparel and accessory options that will further bring the “Break My Soul” artist’s vision of athleisure to the masses, a mission worthy of the “IVYTOPIA” banner.

Enjoy the product images to come, as you wait to secure your favorite pairs on adidas.com on Thursday, July 21.

For more under the Three Stripes umbrella, check out everything there is to know about YEEZY DAY 2022.

Ivy Park x adidas UltraBOOST 22

Release date: July 21, 2022 (Thursday)

Color: N/A Women: $200

Style code: HR0181 Elementary school: $90

Style code: HR0183

Ivy Park x adidas Savage Trail

Release date: July 21, 2022 (Thursday)

Color: N/A Women: $180

Style Code: HQ6154

Ivy Park x adidas Stan Smith Dipped

Release date: July 21, 2022 (Thursday)

Color: N/A Women: $110

Style code: HR0180

Ivy Park x Adidas Superstar

Release date: July 21, 2022 (Thursday)

Color: N/A Women: $150

Style Code: HQ8801