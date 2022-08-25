Beyoncé, Jay-Z and their kids enjoy family fun on a $200 million mega yacht

The Carter embarked on a luxury vacation on a multi-million dollar yacht.

After the effort, it’s comfort for the Carter family

Beyonce is taking a break from her career to spend time with her husband, Jay Z, and their three children. They boarded a $200 million mega yacht. The couple kicked off their Croatian coast vacation via a luxury yacht named Faith. The famous boat was designed for the rich and famous.

She is chartered for prices starting at $1.3 million per week in the summer and $1.5 million per week in the winter. The Carter family vacation comes right after the singer of “Break My Soul” once again made history. His highly anticipated seventh studio album ”Renaissance” achieved the best first week results for a woman in 2022.

Plus, every song on the new album by Bey landed in the Hot 100 rankingwith “BMS” who takes first place. ”Renaissance” reached 179 million streams in its first week.

As for Jay Z, the 52-year-old mogul has managed his empire while immersing himself in music on the side. hov will be present on the next album of DJ Khalid, ”God Did”available this Friday.