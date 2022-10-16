Beyoncé joins TikTok and makes its entire music catalog accessible on the application

Beyoncé at the 2021 Grammy Awards, March 14 in Los Angeles – KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Queen Bey lands on TikTok. A few days before the release of his new album RenaissanceBeyoncé signed up for the popular short video creation platform.

The singer took the opportunity to make her entire musical catalog accessible, from Single Ladies at Halo Passing by Break My Soul, his latest single. Songs that content creators on the platform can use in their new videos.

Beyoncé released her first TikTok on Thursday, a compilation of videos from users of the platform paying tribute to her. “Seeing you all jiggle makes me so happy,” she captioned her video. “Thank you for supporting Break My Soul.” Within hours, Beyoncé was followed by 3.4 million subscribers.

A new album on July 29

break my soul is the first single from his new album RENAISSANCE, which will be released on July 29 and will consist of 16 titles. According Beyonce’s websiteboxes containing the album are available for pre-order from 39 euros.

RENAISSANCE is Beyoncé’s seventh solo album and follows her latest project, Lemonadereleased in 2016. Since then, the music star has made a name for herself in the cinema, playing the role of Nala in adaptation of Lion King in 2019. A film for which the artist performed several titles from the film’s soundtrack.

Original article published on BFMTV.com