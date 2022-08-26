Beyoncé: LeToya Luckett on her success – ‘It’s no surprise to me that she’s the icon that she is; She led by example

Beyoncé is untouchable on stage. Before becoming a true solo star, she led the R&B/pop quartet-turned-trio Destiny’s Child. Her former bandmate LeToya Luckett says Beyoncé’s work ethic made her a star early on. She’s not surprised by Beyoncé’s iconic status.

Destiny's Child

LeToya Luckett says Beyoncé’s work ethic is what created the icon she is

Luckett performed alongside Beyoncé as a member of Destiny’s Child until she was kicked out of the band in 1998. Despite the drama, the former band members are now friends and Luckett remains one of the biggest fans. by Beyoncé.

By appearing on Tank’s R&B money podcast, Luckett spoke about Beyoncé’s work ethic, noting that even as a teenager, she outdid everyone. She says watching her performances now, she’s always amazed at what Beyoncé can do. Luckett explained:

I sometimes watch her on stage, she doesn’t know it, but I say to myself: ‘We are not used to doing this. Wait a minute. How did you do that ? We don’t usually do that. But it comes from perfecting your craft and your work. When some of us wanted to go to the movies, when we had our free time, she was in the studio sitting there all alone writing a record. I’ll never forget, I was in an indoor gym having fun like kids are supposed to and she sat in the hot car and wrote on a track. And I remember saying ‘Where’s B?’ And they said, ‘Oh, she’s in the car.’ And I went and sat in the passenger seat and she just wrote this record. And I was like, ‘We’re here to try to have fun and this girl, she’s on it. She lives it. As if she really wanted to. It’s no surprise to me that she’s the icon that she is… her work ethic… I’m not that monstrous, I’ve never seen anything like it.

Singer says Beyoncé has always lent a hand to her band members

While Beyoncé was the lead vocalist and given a lot of clout, Luckett says she mentored the rest of the band to make sure everyone reached a certain level of perfection. Luckett said Beyoncé sacrificed fun and relaxation for the sake of her career, explaining:

Being by her side made you feel guilty if you weren’t. ‘Like wait, I’m not doing anything right.’ She did it, she set the example. B used to sit in the booth with me while I sang my parts. You know how normally, the lead singer, once they’ve done their part and you come in and sing your four lines and they go off and do whatever? B was sitting in the booth with us on the floor in the corner and [coach us]. The support she would give us, even in the roles we played, I will never forget.

LeToya Luckett also found solo success

Luckett used what she learned during her time in the band to have her own singing and acting career. She released several albums and singles, but she was a hit in Hollywood. Luckett currently plays in Raising Kananand also has credits on series such as Green leaf.

